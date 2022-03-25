Wall Street Pummels Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) After Recent Earnings Report

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.04. The company’s stock price has collected -1.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/20 that Coca-Cola Backs Away From Bottling in Australia as Deal Bubbles to Sell Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ :CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCEP is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.80, which is $15.6 above the current price. CCEP currently public float of 201.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCEP was 1.29M shares.

CCEP’s Market Performance

CCEP stocks went down by -1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.34% and a quarterly performance of -9.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.47% for CCEP stocks with a simple moving average of -13.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with ING Group repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to ING Group is $71.05 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCEP, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

CCEP Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.17. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw -13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+36.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +7.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.