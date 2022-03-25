Wall Street Pummels Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) After Recent Earnings Report

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) went up by 27.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s stock price has collected 44.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVR) Right Now?

CLVR currently public float of 18.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVR was 349.38K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

CLVR’s Market Performance

CLVR stocks went up by 44.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.60% and a quarterly performance of -54.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.32% for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.35% for CLVR stocks with a simple moving average of -74.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2021.

CLVR Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.05%, as shares surge +43.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR rose by +44.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0963. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw -49.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVR starting from Hague Henry R III, who sale 4,981 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hague Henry R III now owns 219,530 shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., valued at $4,981 using the latest closing price.

Kastin David, the General Counsel of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., sale 2,364 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Kastin David is holding 172,716 shares at $2,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.56 for the present operating margin

+45.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stands at -298.04. The total capital return value is set at -25.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.67. Equity return is now at value -66.00, with -37.10 for asset returns.

Based on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), the company’s capital structure generated 35.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.22. Total debt to assets is 20.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.