Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE :UNVR) Right Now?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNVR is at 1.76.

UNVR currently public float of 165.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNVR was 1.08M shares.

UNVR’s Market Performance

UNVR stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.50% and a quarterly performance of 22.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Univar Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.40% for UNVR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $41 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNVR reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for UNVR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to UNVR, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

UNVR Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.17. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Mar 16. After this action, NEWLIN STEPHEN D now owns 159,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $825,000 using the latest closing price.

Pappas Christopher D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $30.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Pappas Christopher D is holding 143,088 shares at $92,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.