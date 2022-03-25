The Chart for TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) went down by -5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.71. The company’s stock price has collected -3.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TCRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for TScan Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $12.3 above the current price. TCRX currently public float of 13.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCRX was 28.58K shares.

TCRX’s Market Performance

TCRX stocks went down by -3.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.91% and a quarterly performance of -35.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.92% for TScan Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.41% for TCRX stocks with a simple moving average of -54.10% for the last 200 days.

TCRX Trading at -28.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares sank -26.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX fell by -3.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, TScan Therapeutics Inc. saw -28.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from ZDRAVESKI ZORAN, who purchase 4,716 shares at the price of $7.48 back on Sep 23. After this action, ZDRAVESKI ZORAN now owns 4,716 shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc., valued at $35,255 using the latest closing price.

Silver Brian M., the Chief Financial Officer of TScan Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Silver Brian M. is holding 11,885 shares at $31,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-479.65 for the present operating margin

+67.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for TScan Therapeutics Inc. stands at -479.49. Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.