The Chart for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went down by -2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s stock price has collected -3.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is at -0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Top Ships Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. TOPS currently public float of 39.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 911.06K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went down by -3.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.39% and a quarterly performance of 9.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.81% for Top Ships Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.67% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.60% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +12.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0959. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw 25.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.32 for the present operating margin

+55.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +15.29. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.