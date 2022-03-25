The Chart for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s stock price has collected 8.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ :PANL) Right Now?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANL is at 0.50.

PANL currently public float of 26.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANL was 364.27K shares.

PANL’s Market Performance

PANL stocks went up by 8.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.75% and a quarterly performance of 56.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.50% for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.77% for PANL stocks with a simple moving average of 23.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PANL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2021.

PANL Trading at 20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANL rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. saw 49.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANL starting from Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin, who sale 45,009 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Jun 24. After this action, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin now owns 3,275,948 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., valued at $236,095 using the latest closing price.

Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin, the Affiliate of the Issuer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., sale 49,729 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin is holding 3,320,957 shares at $264,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANL

Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 11.30 for asset returns.