The Chart for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) went up by 12.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.35. The company’s stock price has collected 14.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/21 that iRobot Stock Slides Despite Strong Earnings. Blame Rising Costs.

Is It Worth Investing in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ :IRBT) Right Now?

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRBT is at 1.23.

IRBT currently public float of 26.42M and currently shorts hold a 22.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRBT was 466.30K shares.

IRBT’s Market Performance

IRBT stocks went up by 14.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.67% and a quarterly performance of 0.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for iRobot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.92% for IRBT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $85 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRBT reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for IRBT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to IRBT, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

IRBT Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT rose by +14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.35. In addition, iRobot Corporation saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRBT starting from Angle Colin M, who sale 38 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Feb 08. After this action, Angle Colin M now owns 296,382 shares of iRobot Corporation, valued at $2,660 using the latest closing price.

Angle Colin M, the Chief Executive Officer of iRobot Corporation, sale 23,200 shares at $70.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Angle Colin M is holding 296,382 shares at $1,624,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.