The Chart for AutoNation Inc. (AN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.48. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/22 that AutoNation’s Earnings Beat Expectations. Used-Car Sales Saved the Day.

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE :AN) Right Now?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AN is at 1.39.

AN currently public float of 48.44M and currently shorts hold a 12.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AN was 809.09K shares.

AN’s Market Performance

AN stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.82% and a quarterly performance of 1.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for AutoNation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.54% for AN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $135 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AN reach a price target of $185, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for AN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AN, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

AN Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.35. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from EDELSON DAVID B, who sale 13,200 shares at the price of $108.00 back on Feb 25. After this action, EDELSON DAVID B now owns 54,803 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $1,425,600 using the latest closing price.

EDELSON DAVID B, the Director of AutoNation Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $128.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that EDELSON DAVID B is holding 45,811 shares at $321,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Equity return is now at value 50.90, with 15.80 for asset returns.