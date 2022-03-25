Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) went up by 8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SOND) Right Now?

SOND currently public float of 4.56M and currently shorts hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOND was 700.00K shares.

SOND’s Market Performance

SOND stocks went up by 4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.57% and a quarterly performance of -51.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.04% for Sonder Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.78% for SOND stocks with a simple moving average of -47.96% for the last 200 days.

SOND Trading at -32.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -51.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.