Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.36. The company’s stock price has collected 14.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :SRTS) Right Now?

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRTS is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sensus Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.20, which is $1.36 above the current price. SRTS currently public float of 11.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRTS was 350.41K shares.

SRTS’s Market Performance

SRTS stocks went up by 14.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.57% and a quarterly performance of 61.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 194.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for Sensus Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.63% for SRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 104.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRTS

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SRTS, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

SRTS Trading at 29.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS rose by +14.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw 63.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Sardano Joseph C, who sale 44,782 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Mar 11. After this action, Sardano Joseph C now owns 1,330,293 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc., valued at $452,643 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Joseph C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Sensus Healthcare Inc., sale 38,300 shares at $10.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Sardano Joseph C is holding 1,375,075 shares at $389,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+62.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stands at +15.23. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.