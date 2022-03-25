Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) went up by 14.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.34. The company’s stock price has collected 15.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :SCHN) Right Now?

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCHN is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.00, which is $14.19 above the current price. SCHN currently public float of 26.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCHN was 312.46K shares.

SCHN’s Market Performance

SCHN stocks went up by 15.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.35% and a quarterly performance of 10.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.33% for SCHN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SCHN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SCHN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $58 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCHN reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for SCHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SCHN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

SCHN Trading at 27.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +31.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHN rose by +15.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.06. In addition, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. saw 7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHN starting from Henderson Michael R, who sale 7,721 shares at the price of $52.11 back on Nov 03. After this action, Henderson Michael R now owns 120,755 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., valued at $402,341 using the latest closing price.

Saba Peter B, the SVP, GC, & Corp. Secretary of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., sale 6,038 shares at $51.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Saba Peter B is holding 60,433 shares at $311,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.14 for the present operating margin

+16.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 22.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.17. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN), the company’s capital structure generated 25.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.05. Total debt to assets is 14.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.82 and the total asset turnover is 2.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.