Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.76. The company’s stock price has collected 2.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/20 that Brazilian Company Suzano Bets the Bond Market on Emission Cuts

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. (NYSE :SUZ) Right Now?

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Suzano S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.73, which is $3.5 above the current price. SUZ currently public float of 541.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUZ was 1.10M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ stocks went up by 2.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.82% and a quarterly performance of 18.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Suzano S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.24% for SUZ stocks with a simple moving average of 17.11% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw 15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.36 for the present operating margin

+47.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. stands at +21.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.