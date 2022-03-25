Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) went up by 8.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s stock price has collected 3.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SSKN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSKN is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.30, which is $2.6 above the current price. SSKN currently public float of 21.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSKN was 39.40K shares.

SSKN’s Market Performance

SSKN stocks went up by 3.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.09% and a quarterly performance of 10.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.19% for SSKN stocks with a simple moving average of 9.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSKN

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSKN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SSKN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2019.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSKN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

SSKN Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSKN rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5468. In addition, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSKN starting from Humphries William D., who purchase 14,783 shares at the price of $1.58 back on Mar 24. After this action, Humphries William D. now owns 467,490 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., valued at $23,387 using the latest closing price.

Moccia Robert Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., purchase 33,300 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Moccia Robert Joseph is holding 1,665,890 shares at $52,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSKN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.65 for the present operating margin

+61.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stands at -19.11. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.38. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN), the company’s capital structure generated 42.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.59. Total debt to assets is 23.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.