Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.29. The company’s stock price has collected -3.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNX is at 1.30.

KNX currently public float of 149.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNX was 1.45M shares.

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX stocks went down by -3.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.03% and a quarterly performance of -8.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for KNX stocks with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $69 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to KNX, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

KNX Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.62. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw -12.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from GARNREITER MICHAEL, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $54.37 back on Feb 25. After this action, GARNREITER MICHAEL now owns 12,005 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $108,741 using the latest closing price.

Ohlman Dustin, the VP Intermodal of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 2,022 shares at $57.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Ohlman Dustin is holding 0 shares at $115,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 7.80 for asset returns.