Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | GreenBox POS (GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) went up by 22.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock price has collected 39.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ :GBOX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBOX is at 4.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for GreenBox POS declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.88, which is $7.93 above the current price. GBOX currently public float of 19.86M and currently shorts hold a 15.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBOX was 503.45K shares.

GBOX’s Market Performance

GBOX stocks went up by 39.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.51% and a quarterly performance of -17.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.87% for GreenBox POS. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.34% for GBOX stocks with a simple moving average of -44.30% for the last 200 days.

GBOX Trading at 18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares surge +27.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBOX rose by +39.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, GreenBox POS saw -5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBOX starting from Chung Benjamin J, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Feb 11. After this action, Chung Benjamin J now owns 20,000 shares of GreenBox POS, valued at $130,000 using the latest closing price.

Chung Benjamin J, the Chief Financial Officer of GreenBox POS, sale 40,000 shares at $3.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Chung Benjamin J is holding 40,000 shares at $138,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.87 for the present operating margin

+22.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenBox POS stands at -58.74. Equity return is now at value -62.30, with -50.10 for asset returns.

Based on GreenBox POS (GBOX), the company’s capital structure generated 363.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.41. Total debt to assets is 11.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.