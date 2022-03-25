Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) went up by 7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $206.29. The company’s stock price has collected 10.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE :GTLS) Right Now?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 129.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTLS is at 1.60.

GTLS currently public float of 36.24M and currently shorts hold a 12.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTLS was 539.01K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

GTLS stocks went up by 10.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.97% and a quarterly performance of 19.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Chart Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.73% for GTLS stocks with a simple moving average of 15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $171, previously predicting the price at $186. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to GTLS, setting the target price at $206 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

GTLS Trading at 37.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +51.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.99. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 16.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Ducote Douglas A Jr., who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $191.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, Ducote Douglas A Jr. now owns 6,011 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $430,875 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.07 for the present operating margin

+21.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +4.49. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.