Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) went up by 5.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.73. The company’s stock price has collected 6.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ATSG) Right Now?

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATSG is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Air Transport Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.67, which is $1.52 above the current price. ATSG currently public float of 72.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATSG was 413.90K shares.

ATSG’s Market Performance

ATSG stocks went up by 6.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.60% and a quarterly performance of 17.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Air Transport Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.42% for ATSG stocks with a simple moving average of 28.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATSG reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for ATSG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to ATSG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

ATSG Trading at 18.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.51. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc. saw 16.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from Berger Michael L, who sale 7,240 shares at the price of $31.80 back on Mar 16. After this action, Berger Michael L now owns 20,900 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., valued at $230,232 using the latest closing price.

Pradetto James T., the Sub. Pres. – LGSTX Services of Air Transport Services Group Inc., sale 3,242 shares at $31.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Pradetto James T. is holding 9,591 shares at $102,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.08 for the present operating margin

+12.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stands at +13.20. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.