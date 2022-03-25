PaySign Inc. (PAYS) Just Got Our Attention

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) went down by -10.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s stock price has collected -15.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYS is at 0.94.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

PAYS currently public float of 31.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYS was 237.62K shares.

PAYS’s Market Performance

PAYS stocks went down by -15.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.57% and a quarterly performance of 23.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for PaySign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.81% for PAYS stocks with a simple moving average of -20.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYS

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to PAYS, setting the target price at $3.75 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

PAYS Trading at -11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares sank -13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYS fell by -15.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, PaySign Inc. saw 20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYS starting from Baker Jeffery Bradford, who sale 26,307 shares at the price of $2.13 back on Mar 01. After this action, Baker Jeffery Bradford now owns 58,693 shares of PaySign Inc., valued at $56,034 using the latest closing price.

Strobo Robert, the CLO of PaySign Inc., sale 14,261 shares at $2.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Strobo Robert is holding 75,791 shares at $39,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.81 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for PaySign Inc. stands at -37.90. The total capital return value is set at -42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.66. Equity return is now at value -57.20, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on PaySign Inc. (PAYS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 6.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.