Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE :BVN) Right Now?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BVN is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $0.06 above the current price. BVN currently public float of 251.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVN was 1.44M shares.

BVN’s Market Performance

BVN stocks went up by 3.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.00% and a quarterly performance of 47.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.14% for BVN stocks with a simple moving average of 30.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.10 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

BVN Trading at 13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw 45.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

+12.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at +12.97. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.