Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) went up by 5.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.29. The company’s stock price has collected 11.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :KTOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTOS is at 0.64.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.05, which is $2.24 above the current price. KTOS currently public float of 122.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTOS was 1.26M shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS stocks went up by 11.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.43% and a quarterly performance of 6.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.97% for KTOS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $23 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to KTOS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

KTOS Trading at 17.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.56. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from DEMARCO ERIC M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $19.70 back on Mar 21. After this action, DEMARCO ERIC M now owns 454,860 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $197,010 using the latest closing price.

Lund Deanna H, the EVP & CFO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $19.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Lund Deanna H is holding 269,393 shares at $197,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.66 for the present operating margin

+27.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at +0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.