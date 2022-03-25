Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Teekay Corporation (TK)?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.17. The company’s stock price has collected -0.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE :TK) Right Now?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 106.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TK is at 0.98.

TK currently public float of 69.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TK was 480.38K shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK stocks went down by -0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -0.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Teekay Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.57% for TK stocks with a simple moving average of -4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.19 for the present operating margin

-7.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at -15.04. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.