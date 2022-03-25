Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went down by -3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected -5.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.67, which is $7.08 above the current price. HAYW currently public float of 231.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 1.08M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stocks went down by -5.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly performance of -31.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for Hayward Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.19% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of -25.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HAYW, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.18. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw -36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Alberta Investment Management , who sale 1,385,304 shares at the price of $19.80 back on Jan 24. After this action, Alberta Investment Management now owns 35,391,391 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $27,429,019 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 2,694,696 shares at $19.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 4,002,471 shares at $53,354,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+43.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.