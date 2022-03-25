Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) went up by 16.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.18. The company’s stock price has collected 29.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ :ARTW) Right Now?

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 158.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARTW is at 0.20.

ARTW currently public float of 2.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARTW was 71.24K shares.

ARTW’s Market Performance

ARTW stocks went up by 29.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.05% and a quarterly performance of 117.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.45% for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.98% for ARTW stocks with a simple moving average of 98.15% for the last 200 days.

ARTW Trading at 75.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares surge +82.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTW rose by +29.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. saw 106.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTW

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.