Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) went down by -8.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.00. The company’s stock price has collected -16.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ :ISPO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $5.05 above the current price. ISPO currently public float of 21.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISPO was 770.14K shares.

ISPO’s Market Performance

ISPO stocks went down by -16.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -77.22% and a quarterly performance of -21.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.30% for Inspirato Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -67.82% for ISPO stocks with a simple moving average of -35.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISPO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ISPO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

ISPO Trading at -59.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares sank -78.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -16.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.28. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -21.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from REVOLUTION MANAGEMENT CO LLC, who sale 100,529 shares at the price of $10.13 back on Mar 15. After this action, REVOLUTION MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 399,471 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $1,018,359 using the latest closing price.

SELLERS R SCOT, the Director of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 84,432 shares at $10.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that SELLERS R SCOT is holding 0 shares at $852,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.