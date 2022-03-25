Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) went up by 9.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ :IEA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEA is at 1.40.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

IEA currently public float of 43.58M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEA was 540.92K shares.

IEA’s Market Performance

IEA stocks went up by 4.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.22% and a quarterly performance of 53.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.73% for IEA stocks with a simple moving average of 25.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEA stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for IEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IEA in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $17 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEA reach a price target of $18.50. The rating they have provided for IEA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to IEA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

IEA Trading at 34.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +35.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEA rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. saw 53.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEA starting from MOERBEEK PETER J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Dec 20. After this action, MOERBEEK PETER J now owns 201,290 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., valued at $87,100 using the latest closing price.

GARNER CHARLES HUGH FARKAS, the Director of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., purchase 5,500 shares at $9.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that GARNER CHARLES HUGH FARKAS is holding 129,383 shares at $49,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.96 for the present operating margin

+9.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stands at -4.03. Equity return is now at value 202.00, with -10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.