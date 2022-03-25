Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) went up by 7.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected 30.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ :DCFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Tritium DCFC Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.83, which is $4.95 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of DCFC was 3.43M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC stocks went up by 30.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.30% and a quarterly performance of -1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Tritium DCFC Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.29% for DCFC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCFC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DCFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DCFC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

DCFC Trading at 20.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +30.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +30.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.