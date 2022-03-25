Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.14. The company’s stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ :PAAS) Right Now?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAAS is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.85, which is $10.69 above the current price. PAAS currently public float of 210.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAAS was 2.78M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

PAAS stocks went up by 2.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.22% and a quarterly performance of 13.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Pan American Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.24% for PAAS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAAS reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PAAS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2021.

PAAS Trading at 15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.63. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw 13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.32 for the present operating margin

+21.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp. stands at +5.97. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.