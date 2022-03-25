Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s stock price has collected -2.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE :NVG) Right Now?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.97 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of NVG was 459.68K shares.

NVG’s Market Performance

NVG stocks went down by -2.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.36% and a quarterly performance of -17.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.55% for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.68% for NVG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.46% for the last 200 days.

NVG Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVG fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund saw -18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.