Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -5.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s stock price has collected -3.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/25/20 that Today’s Logistics Report: Building Vaccine Supply Chains; Delivery’s Uphill Climb; Farming Looks Up

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE :NLS) Right Now?

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLS is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nautilus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

NLS currently public float of 30.12M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLS was 722.40K shares.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS stocks went down by -3.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.31% and a quarterly performance of -35.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for Nautilus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.27% for NLS stocks with a simple moving average of -56.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to NLS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

NLS Trading at -17.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -16.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Nautilus Inc. saw -33.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLS starting from Alseth Becky L., who sale 8,261 shares at the price of $4.86 back on Mar 09. After this action, Alseth Becky L. now owns 16,500 shares of Nautilus Inc., valued at $40,158 using the latest closing price.

Siegert Marvin G, the Director of Nautilus Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Siegert Marvin G is holding 8,000 shares at $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.