Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) went down by -2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s stock price has collected -8.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE :JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JELD is at 2.39.

JELD currently public float of 88.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JELD was 641.67K shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD stocks went down by -8.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.03% and a quarterly performance of -12.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.06% for JELD stocks with a simple moving average of -13.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $39 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to JELD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

JELD Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.03. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw -16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management , who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $23.51 back on Mar 22. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 8,929,728 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $2,351,390 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management , the 10% Owner of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $23.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 8,843,440 shares at $2,341,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.