Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) went down by -3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.75. The company’s stock price has collected -13.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/12/21 that F45 Stock Is Tanking. The Gym Franchiser Posts a Wider-Than-Expected Loss.

Is It Worth Investing in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE :FXLV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for F45 Training Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.11, which is $6.46 above the current price. FXLV currently public float of 64.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FXLV was 458.50K shares.

FXLV’s Market Performance

FXLV stocks went down by -13.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.84% and a quarterly performance of 3.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for F45 Training Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.14% for FXLV stocks with a simple moving average of -12.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FXLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FXLV stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FXLV by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for FXLV in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FXLV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FXLV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FXLV, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

FXLV Trading at -12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FXLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FXLV fell by -13.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.74. In addition, F45 Training Holdings Inc. saw 6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FXLV starting from Wahlberg Mark, who sale 54,756 shares at the price of $12.20 back on Mar 22. After this action, Wahlberg Mark now owns 2,455,166 shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc., valued at $668,023 using the latest closing price.

Wahlberg Mark, the Director of F45 Training Holdings Inc., sale 65,236 shares at $12.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Wahlberg Mark is holding 2,509,922 shares at $802,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FXLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.59 for the present operating margin

+74.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for F45 Training Holdings Inc. stands at -136.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.