Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock price has collected 7.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX :USAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.47, which is $0.62 above the current price. USAS currently public float of 163.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USAS was 911.00K shares.

USAS’s Market Performance

USAS stocks went up by 7.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.67% and a quarterly performance of 33.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.77% for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.97% for USAS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.30% for the last 200 days.

USAS Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1148. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation saw 38.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for USAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.70 for the present operating margin

-132.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stands at -351.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.