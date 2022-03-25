Here’s Our Rant About Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) went up by 12.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.27. The company’s stock price has collected 5.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LFLY) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of LFLY was 338.60K shares.

LFLY’s Market Performance

LFLY stocks went up by 5.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.37% and a quarterly performance of -8.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.80% for Leafly Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.52% for LFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -3.25% for the last 200 days.

LFLY Trading at 18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.56%, as shares surge +22.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -4.80 for asset returns.