Here’s Our Rant About Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) went up by 8.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s stock price has collected 24.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :GRNQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRNQ is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Greenpro Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

GRNQ currently public float of 41.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRNQ was 662.98K shares.

GRNQ’s Market Performance

GRNQ stocks went up by 24.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.82% and a quarterly performance of -23.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.01% for Greenpro Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.66% for GRNQ stocks with a simple moving average of -29.48% for the last 200 days.

GRNQ Trading at 13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares surge +42.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ rose by +24.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4026. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp. saw -20.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNQ starting from LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT, who sale 385,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT now owns 10,650,838 shares of Greenpro Capital Corp., valued at $385,000 using the latest closing price.

LEE CHONG KUANG, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenpro Capital Corp., purchase 1,500 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that LEE CHONG KUANG is holding 17,390,337 shares at $2,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Equity return is now at value -107.20, with -74.50 for asset returns.