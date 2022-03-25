Here’s How Your Trade Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Aggressively Right Now

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) went down by -9.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.38. The company’s stock price has collected 4.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX :SDPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SDPI is at -0.01.

SDPI currently public float of 12.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SDPI was 679.85K shares.

SDPI’s Market Performance

SDPI stocks went up by 4.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.08% and a quarterly performance of 45.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.97% for Superior Drilling Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for SDPI stocks with a simple moving average of 20.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDPI

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SDPI reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for SDPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SDPI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

SDPI Trading at 17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1412. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc. saw 51.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.40 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stands at -3.97. Equity return is now at value -98.20, with -27.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.