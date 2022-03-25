Here’s How Your Trade Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Aggressively Right Now

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.60. The company’s stock price has collected -2.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/21 that People Are Running Back to the Gym. Planet Fitness Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE :PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 164.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Planet Fitness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.47, which is $18.31 above the current price. PLNT currently public float of 76.73M and currently shorts hold a 6.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLNT was 1.02M shares.

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT stocks went down by -2.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.13% and a quarterly performance of -5.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Planet Fitness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for PLNT stocks with a simple moving average of 2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $130 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLNT, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.90. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Tucker Jeremy, who sale 111 shares at the price of $90.59 back on Nov 22. After this action, Tucker Jeremy now owns 4,623 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $10,055 using the latest closing price.

Rondeau Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $96.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Rondeau Christopher is holding 0 shares at $14,410,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+43.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +7.29. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.