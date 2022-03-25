Here’s How Your Trade Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVRW) Aggressively Right Now

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) went up by 12.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock price has collected 75.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVRW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. CLVRW currently public float of 13.08M. Today, the average trading volume of CLVRW was 122.21K shares.

CLVRW’s Market Performance

CLVRW stocks went up by 75.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.32% and a quarterly performance of -39.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.25% for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.63% for CLVRW stocks with a simple moving average of -66.90% for the last 200 days.

CLVRW Trading at 35.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.42%, as shares surge +69.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVRW rose by +92.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2108. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw -35.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.56 for the present operating margin

+45.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stands at -298.04. The total capital return value is set at -25.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.67.

Based on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVRW), the company’s capital structure generated 35.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.22. Total debt to assets is 20.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.