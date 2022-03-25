Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.01. The company’s stock price has collected 2.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/06/21 that Plastics Are Still in Demand. This Stock Stands to Profit—but Beware the Risks.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.05, which is $4.62 above the current price. LYB currently public float of 256.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 2.28M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went up by 2.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.82% and a quarterly performance of 21.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.47% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $108 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $113. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LYB, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

LYB Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.33. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Seward James Malcolm, who sale 4,038 shares at the price of $103.03 back on Mar 15. After this action, Seward James Malcolm now owns 16,509 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $416,035 using the latest closing price.

Buchanan Robin W.T., the Director of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., purchase 257 shares at $88.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Buchanan Robin W.T. is holding 28,264 shares at $22,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.91 for the present operating margin

+18.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +12.15. Equity return is now at value 52.20, with 15.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.