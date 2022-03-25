Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) went down by -4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s stock price has collected -9.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KLXE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLXE is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is -$2.18 below the current price. KLXE currently public float of 6.25M and currently shorts hold a 18.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLXE was 643.58K shares.

KLXE’s Market Performance

KLXE stocks went down by -9.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.07% and a quarterly performance of 104.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.89% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.20% for KLXE stocks with a simple moving average of 15.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLXE

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KLXE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

KLXE Trading at 4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw 115.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, who sale 47,384 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Mar 21. After this action, ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR now owns 23,321 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $339,146 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, the Director of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 29,295 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR is holding 70,705 shares at $213,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.40 for the present operating margin

-1.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stands at -21.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.