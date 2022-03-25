Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) went down by -6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s stock price has collected 3.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :BJDX) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $8.78 above the current price. BJDX currently public float of 10.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BJDX was 875.76K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

BJDX’s Market Performance

BJDX stocks went up by 3.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.40% and a quarterly performance of -57.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.08% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.67% for BJDX stocks with a simple moving average of -43.05% for the last 200 days.

BJDX Trading at -12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares surge +19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX rose by +3.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0468. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw -52.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Kinder Gordon Winston, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Mar 17. After this action, Kinder Gordon Winston now owns 18,500 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., valued at $2,898 using the latest closing price.

Dey Svetlana, the Director of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Dey Svetlana is holding 10,000 shares at $11,830 based on the most recent closing price.