cbdMD Inc. (YCBD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) went up by 31.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.22. The company’s stock price has collected 28.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX :YCBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YCBD is at 1.43.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

YCBD currently public float of 40.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YCBD was 319.70K shares.

YCBD’s Market Performance

YCBD stocks went up by 28.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.37% and a quarterly performance of -4.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for cbdMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.80% for YCBD stocks with a simple moving average of -38.30% for the last 200 days.

YCBD Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.31%, as shares surge +47.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD rose by +28.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8261. In addition, cbdMD Inc. saw 0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YCBD starting from Kennedy Thomas Ronan, who purchase 7,400 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Aug 24. After this action, Kennedy Thomas Ronan now owns 7,400 shares of cbdMD Inc., valued at $15,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YCBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.10 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for cbdMD Inc. stands at -52.60. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -31.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.28.