Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.69. The company’s stock price has collected 2.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ :CTRM) Right Now?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Castor Maritime Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CTRM currently public float of 94.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRM was 2.30M shares.

CTRM’s Market Performance

CTRM stocks went up by 2.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.26% and a quarterly performance of 11.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.65% for Castor Maritime Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.50% for CTRM stocks with a simple moving average of -14.61% for the last 200 days.

CTRM Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7050. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw 22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.05 for the present operating margin

+49.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc. stands at +39.58. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.