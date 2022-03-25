Buy or Sell Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) went up by 8.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.86. The company’s stock price has collected 9.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE :AMRC) Right Now?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRC is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ameresco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.08, which is -$4.49 below the current price. AMRC currently public float of 31.17M and currently shorts hold a 7.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRC was 426.06K shares.

AMRC’s Market Performance

AMRC stocks went up by 9.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.74% and a quarterly performance of 6.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.89% for Ameresco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.64% for AMRC stocks with a simple moving average of 21.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $81 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRC reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for AMRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AMRC, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

AMRC Trading at 40.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +42.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.55. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw 2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Chiplock Mark, who sale 2,999 shares at the price of $78.52 back on Mar 10. After this action, Chiplock Mark now owns 0 shares of Ameresco Inc., valued at $235,481 using the latest closing price.

Chiplock Mark, the SVP & CAO of Ameresco Inc., sale 2,999 shares at $78.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Chiplock Mark is holding 0 shares at $235,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+18.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.79. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.