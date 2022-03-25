Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) went up by 8.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s stock price has collected 19.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE :ASPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASPN is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

ASPN currently public float of 31.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPN was 382.10K shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN stocks went up by 19.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.86% and a quarterly performance of -30.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.81% for Aspen Aerogels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.87% for ASPN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $70 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPN reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ASPN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASPN, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

ASPN Trading at 20.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +26.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +19.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.56. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Gervis Robert M., who purchase 135,870 shares at the price of $33.12 back on Mar 22. After this action, Gervis Robert M. now owns 352,483 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $4,500,014 using the latest closing price.

Conte Kelley, the Vice President,Human Resources of Aspen Aerogels Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $56.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Conte Kelley is holding 62,097 shares at $1,120,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.38 for the present operating margin

+8.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -30.50. Equity return is now at value -30.60, with -22.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.