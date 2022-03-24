Weber Inc. (WEBR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) went down by -7.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.44. The company’s stock price has collected -3.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/22 that Weber Stock Sinks. Grill Maker Saw ‘Acute Supply-Chain Challenges.’

Is It Worth Investing in Weber Inc. (NYSE :WEBR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Weber Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.36, which is $1.42 above the current price. WEBR currently public float of 43.36M and currently shorts hold a 16.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEBR was 505.52K shares.

WEBR’s Market Performance

WEBR stocks went down by -3.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.59% and a quarterly performance of -5.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Weber Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.50% for WEBR stocks with a simple moving average of -25.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEBR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WEBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEBR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEBR reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for WEBR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WEBR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

WEBR Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEBR fell by -12.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.06. In addition, Weber Inc. saw -14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEBR starting from Scherzinger Chris M., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $9.96 back on Feb 22. After this action, Scherzinger Chris M. now owns 90,049 shares of Weber Inc., valued at $199,100 using the latest closing price.

CONGALTON SUSAN T, the Director of Weber Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that CONGALTON SUSAN T is holding 10,000 shares at $105,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.54 for the present operating margin

+40.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weber Inc. stands at -0.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.