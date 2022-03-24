The Chart for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/06/22 that Allbirds Stock’s Pullback Creates ‘Attractive Entry Point.’ Shares Are Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ :BIRD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Allbirds Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.73, which is $9.92 above the current price. BIRD currently public float of 48.96M and currently shorts hold a 21.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIRD was 1.88M shares.

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD stocks went up by 3.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.89% and a quarterly performance of -57.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.94% for Allbirds Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.95% for BIRD stocks with a simple moving average of -55.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIRD reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for BIRD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BIRD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BIRD Trading at -37.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -28.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +3.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -59.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Bufano Michael J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Mar 14. After this action, Bufano Michael J now owns 58,333 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $129,152 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of Allbirds Inc., sale 23,500 shares at $19.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 2,981,685 shares at $452,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.85 for the present operating margin

+49.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -16.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.