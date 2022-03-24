Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Just Got Our Attention

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) went down by -4.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.92. The company’s stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/20/22 that Signet Lifts Sales Guidance Again, Adds to Buyback Program. The Stock Is Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE :SIG) Right Now?

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIG is at 2.53.

SIG currently public float of 51.72M and currently shorts hold a 13.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIG was 1.35M shares.

SIG’s Market Performance

SIG stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.84% and a quarterly performance of -7.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for Signet Jewelers Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.02% for SIG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $140 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIG reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for SIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SIG, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

SIG Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIG rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.43. In addition, Signet Jewelers Limited saw -9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIG starting from McCluskey Helen, who sale 3,188 shares at the price of $83.04 back on Mar 22. After this action, McCluskey Helen now owns 26,168 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited, valued at $264,732 using the latest closing price.

Drosos Virginia, the Chief Executive Officer of Signet Jewelers Limited, sale 20,000 shares at $80.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Drosos Virginia is holding 1,190,821 shares at $1,616,000 based on the most recent closing price.