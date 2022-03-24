Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SLGN) Right Now?

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLGN is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $4.98 above the current price. SLGN currently public float of 58.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLGN was 452.73K shares.

SLGN’s Market Performance

SLGN stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.14% and a quarterly performance of 8.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Silgan Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.68% for SLGN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $47 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLGN reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for SLGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to SLGN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

SLGN Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.17. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from ALLOTT ANTHONY J, who sale 6,410 shares at the price of $43.06 back on Feb 18. After this action, ALLOTT ANTHONY J now owns 793,904 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $276,040 using the latest closing price.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J, the Chairman of the Board of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 46 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that ALLOTT ANTHONY J is holding 800,314 shares at $1,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.61 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +6.33. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.