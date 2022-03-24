Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected 1.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 2.36.

CCO currently public float of 464.21M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCO was 2.85M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO stocks went up by 1.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.27% and a quarterly performance of 11.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.56% for CCO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $5 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

CCO Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from HAMMITT LISA, who sale 68,207 shares at the price of $3.72 back on Mar 03. After this action, HAMMITT LISA now owns 167,551 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $253,730 using the latest closing price.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT , the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., sale 61,793 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT is holding 105,433,653 shares at $203,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Equity return is now at value 20.00, with -11.50 for asset returns.