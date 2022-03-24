Is Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) a Keeper?

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) went down by -16.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.39. The company’s stock price has collected -13.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE :WOR) Right Now?

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOR is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Worthington Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $63.00, which is $11.42 above the current price. WOR currently public float of 31.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOR was 218.16K shares.

WOR’s Market Performance

WOR stocks went down by -13.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.93% and a quarterly performance of 1.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Worthington Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.87% for WOR stocks with a simple moving average of -8.79% for the last 200 days.

WOR Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOR fell by -13.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.40. In addition, Worthington Industries Inc. saw -5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOR starting from SMOLENSKI ERIC M, who sale 4,556 shares at the price of $55.18 back on Feb 10. After this action, SMOLENSKI ERIC M now owns 83,136 shares of Worthington Industries Inc., valued at $251,400 using the latest closing price.

SMOLENSKI ERIC M, the President-Worthington Cylinder of Worthington Industries Inc., sale 5,444 shares at $54.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that SMOLENSKI ERIC M is holding 83,136 shares at $298,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.64 for the present operating margin

+18.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worthington Industries Inc. stands at +22.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.32. Equity return is now at value 30.10, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR), the company’s capital structure generated 53.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.85. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.